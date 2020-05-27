Frederick Acheampong chairs Referees Assessors and Classification Panel

Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong leads a list of officials who have been appointed to serve on various panels in the new refereeing structure of the federation.
The CAF Match Coordinator has been appointed to chair the newly created Referees Assessors and Classification Panel. He will be joined by retired FIFA referee Justice Yeboah and Emmanuella Aglago as members.
The trio is responsible for evaluating and assessing the performance of referees by giving advice and constructive comments to help the development of the referees while also using a marking system. They shall also analyze the performance of referees in the matches in their various categories under the auspices of the Ghana Football Association. They are also responsible for grading and classification of referees.
In a related development, Deputy Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association Dr. Francis Eyiah Bediako will chair the Referees Match Review panel while experienced but retired referee R.K Atifu is part of a three-man Instructors team announced by the FA.
Below is the full list of appointments:
MATCH REVIEW PANEL
- Dr. Francis Eyiah Bediako - Deputy Chairman, Central Region FA.
- Innocentia Agbavitor - Retired FIFA referee
- Paul Ayamba - Chairman, Match Commissioners.
This panel will review incidents picked up by official League footage and make a decision to refer the incident to the tribunal based on the rules of the game as outlined on a report sheet. They shall operate independently of Referees Committee.
ASSESSORS AND CLASSIFICATION PANEL
- Frederick Acheampong - Chairman
- Justice Yeboah - Member
- Emmanuella Aglago - Member
INSTRUCTORS - TECHNICAL
- Christine Zigah
- R.K Atiffu
- Seidu Bomisson
Their responsibilities include:
- Refereeing strategies
- Training referees on League specific rules
- Training referees on Player misconduct handling
- Ethics in refereeing
- Training Referees on refereeing positioning
- Training referees on psychology
(This list will be reviewed and improved continuously)
There shall also be a minimum of three (3) technical Instructors in every region.
INSTRUCTORS - PHYSICAL
- Augustine Fugah
- Tetteh Opae
- Vivian Agor
The Physical Instructors are expected to come up with a training theory for referees. They are also responsible for the fitness of referees and their training.
This list will be reviewed and improved continuously
There shall also be a minimum of three (3) Physical Instructors in every region.