Dan Kweku Yeboah resigns as Normalisation Committee spokesperson

Dan Kweku Yeboah has resigned from his post as the GFA Normalization committee spokesperson.
According to the sports broadcaster, he tendered in his resignation letter to the leadership of the NC on Friday, August 30 and left the post due to personal reasons.
Before leaving the post, Dan Kweku Yeboah prepared and handed over a document detailing a Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Policy to the Ghanaian Football regulatory body and built a special website for the Ghana Premier League.
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Thomas Partey scores winner as Atletico Madrid edge Eibar
"While we are still in the Normalisation process there’s the need to introduce reforms in key aspects and a CSR plan has not been left out,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com.
“The FA must give back to society and as such clubs affiliated to the Association are also required to be run in that direction to help societies in the country to help identify themselves with communities and societies easily and draw more fan base and support.”
He has further presented a Communications Policy to Ghana FA.
“During my spell as Spokesperson from the period of the Liaison Team to the NC at the GFA, I found out that nothing like that existed hence the need to create the document,
“The document address key challenges with communications I identified. It defines the process of information, highlight key media interaction objectives as well as media tools,” he added.
Dan Kweku Yeboah who is the head of sports for Peace FM, was appointed the spokesperson for FIFA/CAF liaison team in July last year and was further maintained when FIFA instituted the Normalisation Committee to steer the affairs of Ghana football.