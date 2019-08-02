Dani Alves joins Brazilian side Sao Paulo

Brazilian veteran defender Dani Alves moved to his country's football club Sao Paulo late Thursday.
The club posted a video on social media to welcome Brazil captain Alves, 36.
"DaniEstáAqui (Dani is here)," Sao Paulo wrote on Twitter, adding that Alves signed a contract with them lasting through December 2022.
Before Sao Paulo, Dani Alves played for Brazil's lower division club EC Bahia, Spanish teams Sevilla and Barcelona, Italian club Juventus, and France's Paris Saint-Germain.
Alves is one of the world's most decorated players, and has won many local and international titles.
He won six Spanish La Liga titles with Barcelona, one Italian Serie A title with Juventus, and two French Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain.
In addition to these local successes, Alves is a three-time UEFA Champions League winner.
He helped Barcelona win Europe's top-tier international championship in 2009, 2011, and 2015.
The Brazilian right back lifted the second-tier UEFA Europa League trophy in 2006 and 2007 while he was a Sevilla player.
He has been an integral part of Brazil's national team, helping the South American football giants win the Copa America titles in 2007 and 2019.
Alves has been playing for his country since October 2006, having 114 international caps.
Source: aa.com.tr/en