Danish side BK Fremad Amager sign Black Satellites captain Emmanuel Toku

Danish second tier side BK Fremad Amagar have signed Black Satellites captain Emmanuel Toku from Ghanaian side Cheetah FC.
The 19-year old joins the club after a short sting in Portugal with Boavista.
Toku impressed at the African Games despite Ghana's early exit at the tournament in Morocco.
"I have known about the interest of Fremal Amager for a long time and have been in constant talks with the club," he said after completing the move.
"I just came from the African Games and very ready to make my debut for my new team. It's amazing the deal happened just at the beginning of the season and I can't wait to play my debut game," he added.
Toku was a key member of the Ghana U17 side that reached the semi-finals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017.
He played a key role in qualifying Ghana’s U20 side to the 2019 U20 AFCON after missing out in 2017.
He was an influential member of the team at the U20 AFCON in Niger despite their calamitous exit.