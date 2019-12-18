Danlad Ibrahim denies being paid GHc100 monthly at Kotoko

Danlad Ibrahim has denied reports of an alleged interview in which he stated that he was paid GHc 100 as monthly salary at former club Asante Kotoko.
In a release signed by the Black Meteors goalie, he has averred that he has no knowledge of the said audio and is urging all and sundry to disagreed the publication.
He added that the publication is just to tarnish his hard-earned image and that of former Asante Kotoko.
My attention has been drawn to an audio circulating on some social media platforms that I have stated in an interview that I was paid Gh¢ 100 monthly at Asante Kotoko before my loan move to Berekum Chelsea.
I wish to state that, I have not granted any interview with any media (TV, Radio, Print or Online) and the audio must be treated with contempt it deserves.
I am unaware of the individuals behind the audio to misinform the public.
Also, there is no iota of truth in the abovementioned monthly salary.
I urge all to disregard any audio aimed at maligning my image and my parent club Asante Kotoko.
Ibrahim Danlad has completed a switch to Berekum Chelsea ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.