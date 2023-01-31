David Abagna joins Sudanese giants Al Hilal from RTU

Sudanese Premier League giants Al Hilal have announced the signing of David Abagna Sanda from Real Tamale United in the ongoing transfer window.
The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the North African giants.
Al Hilal announced the acquisition of the attacking midfielder from Real Tamale United after reaching an agreement on Monday.
“Let's welcome Black Stars midfielder David Abagna, a player for Al Hilal for 4 years from Ghana's Real Tamales.”
The 24-year-old was a top performer in the Black Galaxies' squad during the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.
Abagna Sanda previously had stints with Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities) and AshantiGold SC before joining Real Tamale United last season.
He scored 21 goals in 54 matches for both AshantiGold SC and Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League.
Al Hilal already have Ghanaian left-back Imoro Ibrahim in their fold.