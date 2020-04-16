Deontay Wilder hints he will retire if he loses trilogy fight vs Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has sensationally hinted that he could RETIRE if he loses his trilogy fight against Tyson Fury.
And he has explosively revealed that he was been "weeding out snakes" from his circle that he believes contributed to his shattering loss to the Gypsy King.
The American suffered his first ever defeat as a pro when he was battered and bullied by Fury before being stopped in the seventh round of their rematch in February.
Despite the one-sided beating, the Bronze Bomber agreed to Part III and is confident this will happen before the year is out.
That fight was initially scheduled for July 25, but is expected to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
And in an interview with PBC Podcast, the 34-year-old stressed the importance of bouncing back.
He also revealed he has had to deal with "snakes" around him who were "jealous" of how his career had progressed.
WEEDING OUT 'SNAKES'
He said: "This is the last final straw as I see it. I'm taking everything in that happened, everything that happened towards me.
"I'm cutting my grass, I'm getting rid of a lot of snakes in the grass.
"This time has allowed me to look back, dig in the weed and see what was really going on.
"You can have a lot of great people around you, but certain jealousy of people you can't control.
"Everybody wants certain things, everybody wants what you have but they don't want to work as hard as you, to sacrifice as much as you.
"People get envious of the things they can't have, I had to weed out, change up certain things."
Spurce: thesun.co.uk