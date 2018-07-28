Didier Drogba joins Liberian President George Weah for a charity game

Chelsea and Ivorian legend Didier Drogba joined Liberian President George Weah in a Charity game which was organised in Liberia.
George Weah who is an ex-footballer brought together African stars to entertain and also support numerous projects he is undertaking since assuming office as president.
George Weah is widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time, in 1995, he was named as a FIFA World Player of the Year and won the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first and to date only African player to win these awards.
Drogba who did a lot of punditry work during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was part of the many guests invited to play in the Weah All-Stars team.
Drogba has played in several charity games as he looks to contribute his quota to support African countries.