Ashaiman: Traders sacked from traffic light area after accident

Traders around the Ashaiman traffic light area have been sacked and banned from selling on the streets.
A task force formed by the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly cleared all the traders from the streets, thus preventing them from displaying their wares on Friday and Saturday.
The decongestion exercise follows an accident on Thursday, 26 July in which six people sustained various degrees of injury with one person dead after a Kia Rhino truck with registration number ER- 5112 – X, loaded with blocks, ran into a group of pedestrians and market women in the area.
The truck also slammed six private vehicles which had been parked on the roadside.
The victims were selling around the Ashaiman traffic light when the truck ran over them in the early hours of Thursday.
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman, Albert Boakye Okyere, told journalists that the task force will ensure that traders do not move into the streets to sell.
“We are not going back, we will station people here permanently while we also find an alternative space for the traders.”
