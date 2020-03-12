PrimeNewsGhana

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong cut ties with AshantiGold

By Vincent Ashitey

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong popularly known as ‘Champion’ has resigned from his position as the President of AshantiGold.

His resignation comes a day after the club were handed a shock 1-0 defeat at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium by Bechem United. 

The chairman in an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM said that he could not remain in the club following the supporters’ attitude towards him.

Kwaku Frimpong ” I thank everyone at Ashgold for the opportunity to lead the club. The fans should take their club now. I cannot continue to be president anymore and yesterday what the fans did, I say enough is enough. ” He told Fox FM on Thursday morning.

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong took over the reign at AshantiGold prior to the commencement of 2018-2019 Ghana Premier League campaign.

More to follow...
 

 