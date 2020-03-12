Dr. Kwaku Frimpong cut ties with AshantiGold

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong popularly known as ‘Champion’ has resigned from his position as the President of AshantiGold.
His resignation comes a day after the club were handed a shock 1-0 defeat at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium by Bechem United.
The chairman in an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM said that he could not remain in the club following the supporters’ attitude towards him.
Kwaku Frimpong ” I thank everyone at Ashgold for the opportunity to lead the club. The fans should take their club now. I cannot continue to be president anymore and yesterday what the fans did, I say enough is enough. ” He told Fox FM on Thursday morning.
Dr. Kwaku Frimpong took over the reign at AshantiGold prior to the commencement of 2018-2019 Ghana Premier League campaign.
More to follow...