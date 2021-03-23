Dreams FC win double as Esso, Viric take Player and coach of the Month awards

Joseph Esso has been named the NASCO Player of the Month for February.
The Dreams FC forward won the award after edging out Legon Cities’ Hans Kwoffie and Great Olympics midfielder Michael Yeboah.
Esso shone brightest in February after scoring six (6) goals with two Player of the match awards.
The forward took his total goal tally to ten (10) with his impressive scoring process in the month of February.
On the other hand, Hans Kwoffie also scored four goals with two MVP Awards while Michael Yeboah scored two goals with three MVP awards.
For his prize, Joseph Esso will receive a NASCO television and a personalised trophy from award sponsor Nasco.
Meanwhile, Dreams FC Coach Vladislav Viric has also been announced as the NASCO Coach of the Month for February.
Viric led the “Still Believe” lads to three home wins and one away with one defeat same as Samuel Boadu during his time at Medeama in February.
Viric however pipped the former Medeama coach to the award with his side scoring a total of thirteen (13) goals while Medeama scored seven (7) goals last month.
Berekum Chelsea’s Abu Abdul-Hanan also got a nomination after his team recorded three wins and a draw in February.
The Dreams FC coach now joins Joseph Asare Bediako, Henrik Lehm and Karela’s Augustine Evans Adotey as previous winners of the monthly award this season.
He will receive a NASCO television and a personalised trophy from award sponsor Nasco.