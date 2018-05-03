EL: Thomas Partey named in 18-man Atletico Madrid squad to face Arsenal

Atletico Madrid Manager, Diego Simeone has named Ghanaian Midfielder, Thomas Partey in his 18-man squad to face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League 2nd leg semi-final on Thursday May 3rd, 2018.
Thomas Partey has been speaking ahead of the clash and believes his side has the quality to progress to the final at the expense of Arsenal.
Partey played a key role for his side when they drew 1-1 at the Emirates in the first leg and is looking forward to helping his team win.
The game is set to kick of at 7:05 pm at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The winner in this game will face either Marseille or Red Bull Salzburg. Both sides are also in action tonight as Marseille hold a 2-0 advantage going into the second leg.
