Elmina Sharks hold Hearts of Oak as WAFA devour AshantiGold

Kofi Kordzi was on target as Hearts of Oak were held to a scoring draw in Ghana Premier League match week 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Kordzi scored in the Phobians 1-1 stalemate with Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium. The draw means coach Odoom side have found it had to pick 3 points in their last 2 games.
The visitors took a surprise lead via a corner taken in the fourteenth minute which found Dennis Mensah who fired home from just outside the box.
Elmina Sharks failed to hold their lines as Kofi Kordzi headed home the equalizer from a corner in the 38th minute. They two sides could not find the match winner as the referee brought proceedings to an end.
At Sogakope, WAFA were at their best as they annihilated AshantiGold at the Sogakope Park. The Academy lads whip the Miners 6-1 to jump to 6th on the League table.
Liberty Professionals and Berekum Chelsea also picked up wins in their respective matches.
RESULTS
‣ WAFA SC 6-1 AshantiGold SC
‣ Chelsea 4-2 King Faisal
‣ Liberty 1-0 Karela Utd
‣ Ebusua Dwarfs 0-0 Inter Allies
‣ Hearts of Oak 1-1 Elmina Sharks