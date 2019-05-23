Emiliano Sala: Heartbreaking WhatsApp message reveals he DIDN'T want Cardiff transfer

Heartbreaking audio WhatsApp messages from Emiliano Sala have been revealed on French television, in which the tragic Argentine tells a friend that he did NOT want to join Cardiff City.

Sala tragically died after the Piper Malibu private plane carrying Cardiff's £15million record signing was lost at sea.

Sala was flying from France on January 21, having returned to former club Nantes to retrieve his belongings and say farewell to staff and teammates, little more than 24 hours after completing his Premier League move.

Over two weeks later, Sala's body was identified after being pulled from the wreckage; pilot David Ibbotson has never been found.

Now, a WhatApp message sent by Sala to a friend on January 6 and released on Wednesday night's L’Équipe Enquete documentary, show that the Argentine - despite admitting it was a good offer financially - was not keen on joining the Bluebirds.

"Last night, I sent a message to Meïssa [N'diaye, Sala's agent], he called me a few hours later," begins Sala. "So we had discussions and he told me the last night Franck Kita [son of Nantes owner Waldemar] sent him a message to talk, so he called him. They spoke. And, they want to sell me. "So, there is the offer from Cardiff today. On their side, they have negotiated to get a lot of money. So they absolutely want me to go there.



"It is true that it is a good contract but from a football perspective it is not interesting for me. So… there you go, they are trying in every way to get me to go there.



"Me I am not scared to go there, because I have battled throughout my career, so to go there and fight, that does not make me scared.



“On the contrary. But also, I say to myself that Meïssa must find me something better between now and the end of the window. Meïssa has said no to Cardiff because he does not want me to go there.



"He thinks that in terms of football, in terms of where we are today, we are in a position of strength in every which way, in terms of on the pitch, the contract, all of that. But I don’t care about that and I do not want that. I don’t give a f*** about being in a position of strength.



"It is true that I would like to find something interesting in terms of contractually and also from a football perspective, but sometimes you can’t have both. On the other hand, I do not want to speak with Kita, because I do not want to get angry. He is someone who disgusts me when I am face to face with him.



"Him today, he wants to sell me to Cardiff because he has done a super negotiation, he will get the money he wants eh?”



“He, he wants me to go there, he hasn’t even asked what I want… All he cares about is money. So, today, we are like that. A complete mess. So there you go… I don’t know.



"I don’t know what to do because as I said to you it is I who has to get up every day and see the face of this person… But nobody is looking at me… myself… me internally, what I am having to go through.



"So, it is very hard, it is very hard, because I feel like there are not many people who would put themselves in my place.”

Sala's father, Horacio, tragically passed away last month also.

Prior to his death, he criticised Cardiff for leaving their son "like a dog" following the transfer.

"With all the money that had been paid for him, why was it so hard for them to find something safe? Why couldn't they?



"But they left him alone. They left him like a dog. They left him, they abandoned him."

READ ALSO: