Emmanuel Boateng excited about imminent Black Stars debut

Ghana and Levante striker, Emmanuel Boateng, has shared his excitement about his Black Stars call-up for the upcoming friendlies.
Boateng is one of the new debutants as Bayern Munich’s Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has also been invited by Coach Kwesi Appiah.
Emmanuel Boateng earned a spot in the team after his good run in the Spanish La Liga where he scored seven goals, with four coming against giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
"I am very excited coach [Kwesi Appiah] invited me for the friendlies. It’s always been my dream to play for the Black Stars", Boateng told Joy Sports after his first training with the team.
The charity star product was among six players who reported for the Black Stars first training session at the Legon Presec Park on Tuesday ahead of friendlies.
Read also:Meet Emmanuel Boateng, the Ghanaian player who ended Barcelona's unbeaten run
He received a warm reception as fans cheered his every move.
"I am delighted with the massive support I have received from Ghanaians, it feels good", said Boateng.
"It encourages me to work hard and help the team achieve its objective".
The remaining five players at training were goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Rashid Sumaila, Nana Ampomah, Nicholas Opoku and Afriyie Acquah.
Kwesi Appiah revealed the low turnout was expected as most of the players will join the team in Europe.
Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana
The Black Stars will play Japan on May 30 before facing Iceland on June 7.