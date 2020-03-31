Emmanuel Nettey lifts lid on 'dream' Hearts-Kotoko El Clasico

Covid-19 lockdown, 16 persons arrested at Kasoa Sixteen persons have been arrested in Kasoa in the Central Region for failing…

Nigeria announces two-week lockdown in main cities The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has announced a lockdown in the…

New dates confirmed for Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and run to 8 August after…

Education Ministry creates special online study platform for SHS students The Ministry for Education has launched a special online study platform for…