Emmanuel Nettey lifts lid on 'dream' Hearts-Kotoko El Clasico

Emmanuel Nettey has lifted the lid on fulfilling his dream of playing in first Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko El Clasico.
According to the midfielder, Ghana's version of El Clasico is a game he has always dreamt of playing and has expressed his delight of a dream come true although he was at the losing side.
“Prior to the game, whiles at the dressing room I called one my friends Ansah Botchway so we went to the washroom and then I heard the noise of the supporters, so I told him Charlie, I have always wanted to play in such games”
“At the washroom, I advised myself not to overdo things. So while coming from the tunnel to the pitch for warm-up, I told myself one thing that, I need not to raise up my head to look at anybody, just get onto the field, settle down and then you can raise up your head”
“In fact I couldn’t raise up my head throughout the warm-up. So after 15 minutes of warm-ups I decided to raise my head up to see the atmosphere and realize the support has increased for both clubs”
“Since I have had a string of good games for the club, the Clasico was a game I wanted to play more than I could but then I realized that if I try to do more I am going to have a bad game,” he told Citi FM in an interview.
The Phobians suffered a 2-1 loss to their bitterest rivals Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League.