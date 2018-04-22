EPL: Ayew brothers feature for Swansea as Manchester City beat them 5-0

Ghanaian duo Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew both started for Swansea City as Manchester City beat them 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City thrashed Swansea after they were given a guard of honour in their first match since being crowned Premier League champions.
There were celebrations at full-time - thousands of fans invaded the pitch as Pep Guardiola's side ended a run of three successive home defeats.
Raheem Sterling's cut-back set up David Silva's early opener before the winger poked in from six yards to make it two.
Kevin de Bruyne scored a sensational 25-yard drive before Bernardo Silva pounced on the rebound of Gabriel Jesus' saved penalty.
But the Brazilian eventually found the back of the net when he headed in Yaya Toure's chipped pass to round off another stunning display.
Manchester City have now set a new record of 29 wins in an English top-flight season.
Swansea are without a win in five league matches and remain four points above the relegation zone with four games to play.
Manchester City can look forward to their final home game of the season against Huddersfield on 6 May, when they will be presented with the Premier League trophy.