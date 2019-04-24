EPL: Eriksen breaks Brighton resistance (VIDEO)

Christian Eriksen's stunning late winner finally ended Brighton's resistance to boost Tottenham's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Brighton were on course to gain a point in their battle to avoid relegation before the Denmark playmaker - Spurs' most effective attacking player throughout - shot low into the corner from 25 yards in the 88th minute.
Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld had earlier hit the post while his team-mates Lucas Moura and Dele Alli both had efforts cleared off the goalline.
Brighton - who have to play both Arsenal and title-chasing Manchester City - remain 17th, three points clear of third-bottom Cardiff with three matches of the season remaining.
