Prime News Ghana

EPL: Eriksen breaks Brighton resistance (VIDEO)

By Vincent Ashitey
EPL: Eriksen breaks Brighton resistance (VIDEO)
EPL: Eriksen breaks Brighton resistance (VIDEO)

Christian Eriksen's stunning late winner finally ended Brighton's resistance to boost Tottenham's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Brighton were on course to gain a point in their battle to avoid relegation before the Denmark playmaker - Spurs' most effective attacking player throughout - shot low into the corner from 25 yards in the 88th minute.

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld had earlier hit the post while his team-mates Lucas Moura and Dele Alli both had efforts cleared off the goalline.

 Brighton, without a goal in seven matches, were restricted to counter attacks and set pieces, with the impressive central defensive pairing of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy both heading off target.
 
Third-placed Tottenham are now three points ahead of Chelsea and four clear of Arsenal in fifth, although the Gunners have a game in hand.

Brighton - who have to play both Arsenal and title-chasing Manchester City - remain 17th, three points clear of third-bottom Cardiff with three matches of the season remaining.

Source: BBC

 

Other News Healines