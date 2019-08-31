EPL: Jordan Ayew strike wins game for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew continues his blistering form as he scored the goal of the game in Crystal Palace victory over Aston Villa in matchday four of the English Premier League.
With the game heading for a draw, the Black Stars forward struck the all-important goal in the 73rd minute to secure victory for The Eagles at the Selhurst Park.
Ayew latched onto a sweet pass from compatriot Jeffery Schlupp as he ran beyond the Villa defence, cut in on his right before bending the ball beyond the reach of Tom Heaton.
It is his second goal within a week and after opening the scoring in Palace 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Aston Villa had to play the majority of the second half with 10-man following the dismissal of striker Trezeguet for two bookable offences.
The visitors were incensed by a late disallowed goal for Henri Lansbury in six added minutes, referee Kevin Friend having already blown to book Jack Grealish for diving in the build-up.
The back-to-back win sees Crystal Palace move to fourth place on the Premier League table with 7 points after four games.
Jordan Ayew joined Palace from Swansea City on a permanent transfer this season on a three-year deal following the forward’s season-long loan spell with the Eagles last season.
Crystal Palace resumes their Premier League season after the International break with a trip to Tottenham on Saturday, September 14while Aston Villa host West Ham on Monday, September 16.