EPL LIVE UPDATES: 1st half Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

39 mins: West Ham’s 5-4-1 formation currently involves having 10 players within 35 yards of their own goal-line at all times, and Arnautovic hopelessly lonely on the half-way line.
38 min: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) picks up a precise pass deep inside the box, but his strike is saved by the keeper.
37 min: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) rises above the defence and heads a precise cross towards the left post. His effort, however, is blocked by Lukasz Fabianski, who pulls off a stunning save!
35 min: Flag goes up against Michail Antonio (West Ham) and the referee blows his whistle for offside.me>>. The referee blows his whistle for offside.
32 mins: Alexander-Arnold’s crossing has been a bit wild so far. He scoops another centre straight out of play.
30 min: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) meets a cross inside the box, but Lukasz Fabianski wins the battle for the ball and the chance is gone.
27 min: Fabian Balbuena (West Ham) outjumps the defence to meet the resulting corner and heads the ball towards the middle of the goal. The long-range header is not powerful enough, and the keeper comfortably makes a save.
25 min: Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) receives a brilliant pass and wastes a big opportunity as his shot from inside the penalty area flies narrowly wide of the left post.
24 min: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) stands over the free kick and opts to take it himself, sending it towards the top left corner only for Lukasz Fabianski to dive and make a save. Liverpool force a corner. Their opponents will face another attacking threat.
24 min: Mark Noble (West Ham) does well to dispossess the attacker with a slide tackle, but the referee blows his whistle for a foul. A free kick to Liverpool.
22 min: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) violates the rules and gets a yellow card.
GOAL!! Brilliant move from the Reds. @andrewrobertso5 with a fantastic cross for @MoSalah who made no mistake from close-range.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 12, 2018
[1-0]#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/EPOUloqZfh
19 min: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) slots the ball inside the back of the net and alters the score!Goal - 1:0! Andrew Robertson laid the ball off to Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), who slots it into the back of the net from close range, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.
18 min: James Milner (Liverpool) put a cross into the box which wasn't a bad decision, but he failed to achieve what he wanted as none of his teammates managed to meet it.
16 min: James Milner (Liverpool) swings it in and Sadio Mane gets on the end of it, but Lukasz Fabianski shows good awareness and comes off his line to thwart the move.
14 min: Jack Wilshere (West Ham) launches the ball from the resulting corner, but one of the defenders is first to the ball and deals with the threat.
13 min: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) is flagged for offside.
11 min: Liverpool slow the tempo of the game down by exchanging a combination of one or two touch passes. The opposition's players are finding it very difficult at the moment, very physically demanding to run without the ball.
8 min: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) attempts to find Roberto Firmino with a delicate little through ball from inside the box, but one of the defending players makes a timely intervention.
7 min: The linesman raises his flag for offside before Sadio Mane (Liverpool) heads on
5 min: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) fizzes over a cross which doesn't cause any problems.
3 min: Anthony Taylor blows his whistle. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) commits a foul after dangerous play. A free kick has been awarded to West Ham.
1 min:The first half has just begun.
Our first @premierleague line-up of the 18/19 season. #PL debuts for Alisson and Keïta...#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/dQ8NUxdwzN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 12, 2018
5️⃣ new signings in our starting line-up! pic.twitter.com/2A8WR21Xo2— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 12, 2018