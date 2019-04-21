Prime News Ghana

EPL: Liverpool "arise" to go top with win over Cardiff

By Mutala Yakubu
Georginio Wijnaldum's third goal of the season helped Liverpool climb back above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League
Georginio Wijnaldum's third goal of the season helped Liverpool climb back above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League but were made to work hard for victory at relegation-threatened Cardiff City.



Jurgen Klopp's side had to be patient as they dominated a dogged Cardiff side, who had chances of their own to cause an upset.

Liverpool made the breakthrough in spectacular fashion, as Georginio Wijnaldum met Trent Alexander-Arnold's low corner with a thunderous first-time effort which threatened to break the net.

The wild celebrations spoke of the visitors' relief, and they had to negotiate some nervy moments, most notably a staggering miss by Cardiff captain Sean Morrison, who miscued a header with the goal at his mercy.

Things then got worse for Morrison, who conceded a penalty after grappling with Mohamed Salah, and substitute James Milner confidently converted the spot-kick to seal victory for the visitors.

Cardiff remain in the relegation zone, three points adrift of safety.

Liverpool, meanwhile, restore their two-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City, who play their game in hand away at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Read also: EPL: Resurrection day crucifixion complete as Crystal Palace bury Arsenal

 

Other News Healines