EPL : Liverpool hold on at Southampton despite Adrian Blunder

Liverpool beat Southampton to secure an 11th successive top-flight victory and equal their best-ever Premier League winning run - despite a howler by goalkeeper Adrian.
With the European champions leading 2-0, Liverpool's number two keeper - starting in place of the injured Alisson - cleared the ball against the shin of substitute Danny Ings to gift the Saints striker a goal against his former club.
Sadio Mane had given Liverpool the lead at the end of the first-half with a delicious arrowed finish from the edge of the penalty area after Saints had gone close on three occasions.
Adrian, who was passed fit to play after an ankle injury in a collision with a pitch invader following Liverpool's Uefa Super Cup win over Chelsea in midweek, had kept out Maya Yoshida's header while Che Adams then spurned two chances to equalise.
Roberto Firmino doubled Liverpool's advantage with a clever finish and that proved to be crucial given Adrian's mistake in the closing stages.
Adrian's error could have been even more costly for the Reds because in a dramatic finale Ings wasted a great chance to equalise inside the six-yard area.
