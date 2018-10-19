EPL Preview: Chelsea Vs Manchester United

The English Premier League (EPL) is back after the international break and what a breath-taking game to kickstart Matchday 9 with
.
Chelsea Vs Manchester United.
The two giants lock horns at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 20th October 2018.
The Blues are enjoying a superb start to their season as they are unbeaten in the domestic league this season but the story is different on the Red side of Manchester as Jose Mourinho's men have lost three matches this season in the EPL.
Head to Head record.
Chelsea wins: 54 Draws: 49 Manchester United wins: 77
Analysis
Chelsea will be in a confident mood going into this crucial match following their impressive victory against Southampton. Maurizio Sarri is again, going to set up his team to control possession, string passes, attack relentlessly and continue to have 'fun' as he always says.
Jorginho is pivotal in that Chelsea midfield and the Belgian superstar Eden Hazard will be available to bang in goals for the team as he has been unstoppable, topping the goal king chart with 7 goals. Olivier Giroud will again start up front for Chelsea to exhibit his accustomed skills, moving defenders out of their comfort zone and therefore creating spaces for the likes of Eden and Barkley to exploit.
Manchester United
Jose Mourinho's boys have endured an erratic season, full of inconsistency both in defence and in the final attacking third. The outfit has been booted out of the Carabao Cup by a championship side, Derby County coupled with their three defeats in eight matches in the premier league this season has utterly summed up the state of the team.
Manchester United without a shadow of doubt will sit back as they are bereft of the technical ability to pass the ball around like the way Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool do. Jose will set his team up to counter Chelsea on a break and will definitely be happy with a point at the bridge.
Prediction
1-1