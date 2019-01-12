EPL: Nasri grabs an assist as West Ham beat Arsenal

West Ham United registered a 1-0 win over Arsenal at London Stadium on Saturday 12th.
Declan Rice scored the only goal in the second half as Samir Nasri made the assist and that was enough to shock the Gunners in an early kick-off encounter.
It was a slow start from both sides, not keeping much of the possession but losing the ball frequently. First chance went to the home side. Antonio brilliantly kept the ball in play on the right flank, drove infield and picked out Noble on the edge of the area. The Hammers’ skipper then played a neat one-two with Nasri to open up a sight of goal, but his tamed left-footed shot was comfortably saved by Leno.
Arsenal got their chance some minutes later as Aubameyang and Iwobi combined well in midfield and presented Lacazette with the ball in front of West Ham defence. He drove into the area, took a shot which was saved by Fabianski before firing the rebound over from close range.
Rice Goal
West Ham made the breakthrough thanks to Declan Rice’s brilliantly take the first goal for the goal. Xhaka’s poor defensive header presented Nasri with the ball in the area, he shifted it on to Rice who clinically whipped into the top corner of Leno’s goal.
Aubameyang’s miss
Kolasinac raced in behind Zabaleta and squared for Aubameyang who was clean through on goal. He took a touch to set up a left-footed shot but blazed over at the near post while under pressure from Cresswell.
Match stats: West Ham vs Arsenal
Match facts
- Declan Rice (aged 19 years 363 days) is the first teenager to score a Premier League goal for West Ham since Junior Stanislas in November 2009.
- Arsenal manager Unai Emery has never won away from home against Manuel Pellegrini in all competitions during his managerial career (P7 W0 D2 L5).
- Arsenal have taken just two points from their last five away Premier League games (W0 D2 L3) – they won 13 points in the five away games prior to this run (W4 D1 L0).