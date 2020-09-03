Eric Donkor writes open letter to AshantiGold fans

AshantiGold defender Eric Donkor has confirmed his departure from the Obuasi based club after two years, thanking fans for their support in an emotional farewell post on social media.
The 28-year-old’s contract has expired and both parties were unable to agree on fresh terms.
Donkor who has won trophies with the club including the Normalization Committee Special Competition Tier 2, thanked Ashantidold’s supporters for all their support – and even criticism – during the past two years.
He wrote: Special thanks to the President, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, Board of Directors, Management, to the coaches, to all my talented teammates and all the employees at the club. Another special thank you to all the ever present supporters and fans who made me feel happy and so special during my time here. Your constant support to the team on and off the pitch cannot be overlooked.