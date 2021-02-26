Prime News Ghana

Europa League draw: Manchester United land AC Milan, Arsenal pitted against Olympiakos

By Vincent Ashitey
Manchester United will face AC Milan in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Arsenal, finalists in 2019, travel to Greek side Olympiakos, who knocked them out of the competition in the last 32 last year. 

Tottenham will travel to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb while Rangers have been drawn against Czech side Slavia Prague, who defeated Leicester City this week.

The eight last-16 ties will be played on March 11 with the return fixtures held a week later on March 18.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Ajax vs Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham

Man Utd vs AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Granada vs Molde

 

 