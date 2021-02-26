Europa League draw: Manchester United land AC Milan, Arsenal pitted against Olympiakos

Manchester United will face AC Milan in the last-16 of the Europa League.
Arsenal, finalists in 2019, travel to Greek side Olympiakos, who knocked them out of the competition in the last 32 last year.
Tottenham will travel to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb while Rangers have been drawn against Czech side Slavia Prague, who defeated Leicester City this week.
The eight last-16 ties will be played on March 11 with the return fixtures held a week later on March 18.
Europa League last-16 draw in full
Ajax vs Young Boys
Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal
Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympiakos vs Arsenal
Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham
Man Utd vs AC Milan
Slavia Prague vs Rangers
Granada vs Molde