Europa League: Man United play LASK as Inter face Getafe in last 16

The round of 16 draw of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League draw has been decided today, February 28 in Nyon, Switzerland.
The draw revealed some tantalising ties for the round of last 16 stage.
Manchester United who progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League after thrashing Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday will take on LASK from Austria.
Wolves will slug it out with Olympiacos who eliminated Arsenal last night from the competition.
The 2019-20 Europa League last-16 games are scheduled to be played in March 2020.
First-leg matches will take place on Thursday, March 12. Second-leg matches will be played a week later on Thursday, March 19.
The Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland will stage the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday 27 May 2020.
Full Draw
NB: Red Bull Salzburg v Eintracht Frankfurt was postponed on Thursday amid a hurricane warning with 75mph winds in Austria.
The game will be played at 5pm today, which will confirm the 16th team into the next round. Frankfurt lead 4-1 from the first leg.
March 12: Round-of-16, first leg
March 19: Round-of-16, second leg
March 20: Quarter-final and semi-final draws, Nyon
April 9 : Quarter-finals, first leg
April 16: Quarter-finals, second leg
April 30: Semi-finals, first leg
May 7: Semi-finals, second leg