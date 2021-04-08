Europa League: Manchester United ease past Granada, Slavia Praha deny Arsenal victory

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes from the penalty spot saw Manchester United ease to victory over Granada in their Europa League quarter-final away leg.
Rashford raced diagonally in from the left flank to latch onto a long ball down the middle from Victor Lindelof and controlled the ball sublimely before slipping it past Rui Silva.
The only time the hosts came close to equalising was when Yangel Herrera volleyed at goal from an acute angle and hit the outside of the post.
Fernandes extended United's advantage in the 89th minute, just about scoring from spot after he was caught in the face off the ball by substitute Yan Brice Eteki.
The only worry for United will be the absence of Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw for the second leg due to suspension after they all picked up yellow cards.
Meanwhile, a wasteful Arsenal conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to give Slavia Prague the advantage with an away goal following a 1-1 draw in their Europa League quarter-final first leg.
Defender Tomas Holes scored a header in the 94th minute, after Nicolas Pepe thought he had earned Mikel Arteta’s side a win with a goal off the bench late on.
The Ivory Coast international linked up with fellow substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, chipping a finish over the visiting goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with four minutes of regular time remaining.
Arsenal had been wasteful up until that point, with Bukayo Saka missing a one-on-one and Willian both hitting the post, before Alexandre Lacazette passed up a huge chance, stealing the ball inside his own area and running the length of the pitch before scooping his shot on to the upright.
Slavia go into the second leg in the Czech capital just ahead in the tie, and will be looking to put another British side out after already beating Premier League side Leicester and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.
Results
Granada 0-2 Manchester United
Ajax 1-2 Roma
Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Praha
Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Villarreal
Source: Eurosport