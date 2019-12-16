Europa League round of 32 draw: Man United face Club Brugge, Olympiacos play Arsenal

The round of 32 draw of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League draw has been decided today, December 16 in Nyon, Switzerland.
Manchester United and Arsenal have been pitted against Belgian side Club Brugge and Greek side Olympiacos respectively whilst fellow English club Wolves will come up against Espanyol from Spain.
Elsewhere, Ajax will take on Getafe after being eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage just months after reaching the semi-finals.
Serie A leaders Inter Milan, also Champions League casualties, will face Ludogorets with Red Bull Salzburg playing Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Porto facing Bayer Leverkusen.
The round of 32 first leg fixtures takes place on February 20 and with the second legs on February 27.
The full draw
APOEL vs FC Basel
AZ Alkmaar vs LASK
Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto
CFR Cluj vs Sevilla
Club Brugge vs Manchester United
FC Copenhagen vs Celtic
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Salzburg
Getafe vs Ajax
Ludogorets vs Inter Milan
Olympiacos vs Arsenal
Rangers vs Braga
Roma vs Gent
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica
Sporting CP vs Istanbul Başakşehir f.k
Wolfsburg vs Malmö FF
Wolves vs Espanyol