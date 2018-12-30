Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey signs for Malaysian club PKNP FC

Former Hearts of Oak skipper, Thomas Abbey has sealed his move to a Malaysian club PKNP FC.
Abbey joined the Malaysian club PKNP FC after being clubless for more than two months.
The 25-year-old terminated his contract with Ismaily in Egypt after joining them last year due to lack of playing time. He is now the second Ghanaian footballer to join PKNP FC after Alfred Okai Quaye, formerly of Berekum Chelsea.
Abbey was part of the Black Stars B squad that won the 2017 WAFU tournament.
His fantastic form for Hearts of Oak last season in the Ghana Premier League saw him win the SWAG Footballer of the Year for 2017.