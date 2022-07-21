FIFA Goalkeepers Coaching Course starts on Monday

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association and FIFA will begin a 5-day specialised teaching course for National Teams Goalkeepers of the varied National Teams and a few chosen Goalkeeper Trainers from the varied leagues (Premiere, DOL, Women’s soccer).
Twenty-five (25) Goalkeeping Coaches have been chosen for the course ranging from Monday, July 25, 2022 and finish on Friday, July 29, 2022.
The chosen Participants are to report back to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 4 pm with their laptops and coaching kits.
FIFA Instructor Mr Alejandro Heredia will lead the course periods with help from Bernard Lippert, Technical Director, Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education and Maxwell Ceasar Kemeh, the Administrative Manager and different Course Coordinators.
It is predicted that with the brand new abilities set the goalkeeper trainers may even practice extra Goalkeepers within the nation.
This course kinds a part of the GFA’s plan to enhance the goalkeeping division of the sport in Ghana.