Five La Liga players test positive for coronavirus

La Liga has confirmed that five players have tested positive for coronavirus.
All five unnamed players - across the Spanish league's top two divisions - are asymptomatic and in the final phase of having the disease, but will now go into quarantine and will be unable to return to group training until they have had two negative tests.
A La Liga statement read: "After completing the medical tests on the minimum essential personnel referred by the clubs to start training, some cases of Covid-19 have been detected.
READ ALSO: Third Brighton player tests positive for coronavirus
"Specifically, between the clubs of La Liga Santander (Primera Division) and La Liga SmartBank (Segunda Division), five positive cases have been detected in players, all of them asymptomatic and in the final phase of the disease.
"As planned, the next steps with people who have taken a stand for Covid-19 are: To remain in quarantine in their homes, carrying out the same individual physical activity that they have been doing until now, following the instructions of the club, for those who are footballers.
"In the next few days, they will be tested again for the Covid-19 and, after obtaining two negative results, they will be able to join the training sessions at their club's facilities.
"In addition, La Liga will offer people who live with those affected the possibility of also doing screening tests."
La Liga president Javier Tebas has said there will be football every day when the league resumes, and that La Liga and the Segunda Division will start at the same time. Tebas earmarked June 12 as a potential resumption date, but the actual return date will depend on the coronavirus situation in Spain.
READ ALSO: Bundesliga restart blow after entire Dynamo Dresden team quarantined
Source: skysports.com