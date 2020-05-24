Football not included in stimulus package - Dep. Sports Minister Okudzeto

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports Perry Okudzeto has shared that the football industry will not have a share of the GHC 1 million stimulus package because it is meant for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
He made this know when discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sporting activities in Ghana.
Football in Ghana has been suspended since March 15 following a ban on all public gatherings by the President Akufo-Addo.
Ghana's coronavirus cases as at Sunday, May 24 is 6,617 with 1,978 recoveries and 31 deaths.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every sector of the economy likewise the football industry and clubs have called for government's help.
Ghanaian clubs' traditional means of revenue being the gate proceeds during match days has been halted due to the suspension of the league amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking to Joy FM, Perry Okudzeto said: "The stimulus package we know is for SMEs and football or sports is not included in the package that is being rolled out."
However, the Deputy Minister indicated that his outfit is engaging the various sporting disciplines with regard to the plight of the sports athletes in this crisis.
He averred that his Ministry is considering proposals to support the various federations.
"Like I said before discussions are ongoing. We have received proposals from the various federations on the state of their federations and the help they may require going forward. We are considering the proposals and at the appropriate time when a decision is taken on what particular proposal or what support will go to particular federations those announcements will be made."
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week launched the GH¢600 million stimulus package to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) negatively affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The stimulus package is expected to ease down the financial challenges suffered by sectors due to the coronavirus.
About two hundred thousand small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) are expected to benefit from loans from the government stimulus package.