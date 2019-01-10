CAF CC: Ex- Kotoko great Mfum advises C.K Akonnor, entreats strikers to be clinical

Legendary Asante Kotoko forward, Wilberforce Mfum has advised coach and strikers of his former employers as they set to clash with Cameroonian side Coton sport on Sunday.
The Porcupine Warriors reached the final playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup after edging out Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks while Coton Sports dropped from the Champions League following a defeat to Egypt’s Ismaily Club.
Mfum who was a management member of the Porcupine Warriors under P.V. Obeng and Dr. K.K. Sarpong believes C.K Akonnor should be depending on the old players in the team as they come in with experience to help his course.
"The Coach needs to use the old players in the Kotoko team more because they have the experience and can help him(The Coach) to win games for the team", Mfum said in an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM.
He, however, touched based on Sogne Yacouba's recent poor performances and also charged the attackers of the Reds to be shooting from afar and be direct in games of this nature.
Read also: C.K Akonnor overlooks Yacouba' ill-discipline ahead of Coton Sport
"I will advise Songe Yacouba to be shooting the ball more directly into the goal post because I have heard his name all over but I was not impressed with his last two matches he has played for Kotoko", he stressed.
"The attackers should be shooting the ball from afar because playing an away game is not easy"
"The Defenders needs to organize themselves very well in other not to concede goals if we do not score them(Cotton Sport) away", he ended.
The Cameroonian champions will host the Porcupine Warriors in the first leg on Sunday, January, 13 as they seek to reach the group stages of the competition for the first since 2008.
Latest Sports News in Ghana