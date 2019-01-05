Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel terminates contract with Tianjin Teda

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has terminated his contract with Chinese side Tianjin Teda.
The defensive midfielder confirmed his exit from the Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda although his next destination remains unidentified.
The 31-year-old joined the Tianjin Tigers in January 2017 from English Premier League club Chelsea after he was frozen out of the first team this season with N'Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic, Nathaniel Chalobah and Cesc Fabregas ahead in the pecking order,
The former Lyn Oslo midfielder made 31 appearances scoring three goals and contributing three assists during his two-year stay with Teda.
Read also:Former Chelsea Ace Obi Mikel opens football development foundation
Mikel announced “I broke the contract with the club, which means I will leave Teda,” He told Tianjin TV Sports New Vision programme.
“As for my next stop, I am not sure yet, maybe I will return to Europe, maybe stay in China.
“Anyway, I would like to wish the Teda team good luck next season.”