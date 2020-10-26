Former Ghana U-20 striker Abdul Basit signs for Medeama

Actress Salma Mumin apologizes to MTN Ghana over fraud allegations Actress Salma Mumin has apologized to MTN Ghana over some fraud allegations she…

Lewis Hamilton sets Formula 1 wins record Lewis Hamilton passed Valtteri Bottas to take a commanding victory in the…

Seychelles election: Wavel Ramkalawan in landmark win The opposition has taken power in Seychelles for the first time since 1977,…