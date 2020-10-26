Former Ghana U-20 striker Abdul Basit signs for Medeama

Former Ghana U-20 striker Abdul Basit-Adam has signed for Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.
The 25-year-old has joined the Mauve and Yellows on a three-year deal after ending his stay at Turkish side Çanakkale Dardanel SK.
The goal poacher said he is happy to join his new family and will put in his maximum best to help the club achieve laurels.
“I am very, very happy to be here and I’m looking forward to the season,” he told medeamasc.com
“This is a great club with a fantastic professional touch and I am happy to be part of this family.
“We want to work hard and achieve laurels for the fans and the people of Tarkwa. Its’ not going to be easy but we hope to make it count.”
Coach Samuel Boadu added that they have beefed up their team with a quality striker in Basit.
“Basit is a great addition for us and we’re looking forward to working with him.
“He brings a lot on the table and will add quality and depth to our squad. He has pace and power and will be a great addition to our team.
“He has so far integrated well and we are looking forward to working with him.”
Basit left New Edubiase in 2013 to join South African giants Free States Stars, but left after two seasons to rejoin the Ghanaian club.
After just a season, he moved to Sweden to sign for Gefle IF before joining Frej.