Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu joins King Faisal

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have completed the signing of former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu, the club have announced.
The shot-stopper joins the Kumasi-based club on loan till the end of the season after passing his medical.
Akurugu has been without a club after ending his stay with Japanese lower-tier side Ococias Kyoto.
The Ghana Premier League returnees have not had the best of starts to the season as they sit bottom on the standings with 6 points. They are the only side yet to win a match in the Ghana Premier League.
King Faisal after 14 matches in the Ghana Premier League have conceded 29 goals and Akurugu's addition is seen as a welcome major one as he is expected to use his experience to help organise the defence.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association following the directives given by the President of the Republic has suspended all its competitions with immediate effect until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.