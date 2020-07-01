Former WBO Bantamweight champion Alfred Kotey is dead

Former World Bantamweight champion Alfred Kotey has passed on.
The former boxer affectionately called 'Cobra' reportedly passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Bronx, New York after battling with illness.
The 52-years old boxer shot to fame in 1994 when he defeated Puerto Rican Rafael Del Valle in London on July 30 to become Ghana's first WBO champion
Alfred Kotey (born 3 June 1968) is a Ghanaian boxer. Born in Bukom, Kotey represented Ghana at the 1988 Summer Olympics and held the WBO Bantamweight Championship.
Since his demise, the sports fraternity have sent their condolences to the family of Ghana's 5th world champion