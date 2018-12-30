Frosinone can still escape relegation - Rahman Chibsah

Ghanaian midfielder Rahman Chibsah is optimistic his side, Frosinone will turn things around to escape relegation in the Italia Serie A.
Frosinone are in the relegation zone heading into 2019 after drawing their previous two games, against Udinese and AC Milan.
Discussing his thoughts with classfmonline.com, Chibsah believes the outfit can rejuvenate and put up a good performance in order to please fans and also flee away from relegation.
Read also:Frosinone draw against Milan is disappointing- Rahman Chibsah
"Things can change in a blink, football is full of shocks and I still believe we can do something positive for the fans. I am still confident that we can put in the performances as a team to ensure that our season turns out successfully.”
“The fans are very important to us, we can understand their frustration when things are not going well for the team but we as professionals are braced up for that and would continue to work hard to satisfy them". Chibsah told Class FM.
“The fans are very important to us, we can understand their frustration when things are not going well for the team but we as professionals are braced up for that and would continue to work hard to satisfy them". Chibsah told Class FM.
Frosinone are 19th on the league log with 10 points after 19 games played.