Frosinone draw against Milan is disappointing- Rahman Chibsah

Ghanaian midfielder Rahman Chibsah says his side's draw against Serie A giants AC Milan is disappointing after the clash on Wednesday afternoon.
Chibsah admitted that Frosinone are “disappointed not to have won” against Milan but the result is a Christmas gift to their fans.
The Rossoneri were held to a 0-0 draw by Frosinone but the home side could have won but for a goal disallowed by VAR and a great Gigio Donnarumma save.
“We’re disappointed not to have won, but we’ll enjoy this point,” Chibsah told DAZN after the final whistle.
“In the last two matches, we’ve given a good signal and also given a Christmas present to our fans.
“The Coaches always pay [for bad results] and we’re disappointed for [Moreno] Longo. With [Marco] Baroni something has changed, the right spirit has returned to the squad. We need to keep going like this, we’re on the right path.”
