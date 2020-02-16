PrimeNewsGhana

Full Highlights: Kotoko draw against AshantiGold in Ghana Premier League matchday 10

By Vincent Ashitey

The Ghana League matchday 10 games were honoured at all league centres.

Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold shared spoils at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The Porcupines failed to breach the resolute defence of the Miners as they have drawn for the second successive game at their home venue following Liberty Professionals picking a point on matchday 7. 

Full results on Sunday

Kotoko 0-0 AshantiGold

Dwarfs 2-1 Karela

Hearts of Oak 3-2 Bechem United

Liberty Professionals 5-2 Aduana Stars

Medeama 1-2 Elmina Sharks

WAFA 0-0 Dreams