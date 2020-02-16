Full Highlights: Kotoko draw against AshantiGold in Ghana Premier League matchday 10

The Ghana League matchday 10 games were honoured at all league centres.
Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold shared spoils at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The Porcupines failed to breach the resolute defence of the Miners as they have drawn for the second successive game at their home venue following Liberty Professionals picking a point on matchday 7.
Full results on Sunday
Kotoko 0-0 AshantiGold
Dwarfs 2-1 Karela
Hearts of Oak 3-2 Bechem United
Liberty Professionals 5-2 Aduana Stars
Medeama 1-2 Elmina Sharks
WAFA 0-0 Dreams