Game Boy wins WBO Africa Lightweight title

Baby Jet Promotions boxer Emmanuel Tagoe also known as 'Game Boy' defeated Namibian Paulus Moses to win the vacant WBO Africa lightweight title.The fight which went down on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at the Trust Boxing Emporium [Bukom Boxing Arena] saw Tagoe win following a unanimous decision.
Game Boy lost his IBO lightweight world title earlier this year after refusing to take on mandatory challenger Fedor Papazov [in June 2018] had one last retort to his fans as he dominated and outpoint Paulus Moses over 12 rounds.
In his bout against Paulus Moses, Tagoe did not get a knock out as the Namibian was resolute but the Game Boy was sharper and threw more punches than his opponent.
In the end, the three judges scored the fight – [120-110], [120-109], [120-109] in favour of Emmanuel Tagoe.
Emmanuel Tagoe [29-1, 14 KO’s] will be aiming to get a shot at a world title in the near future, but he still needs to work on his punching power if he indeed wants to become a world champion looking at the kind of cracked boxers in the lightweight division.
