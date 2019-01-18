"George Afriyie is a cheat" - Okyeman Planners owner cries out

Owner of Okyeman Planners, Francis has expressed his displeasure towards the actions of former GFA vice president Mr George Afriyie and has tagged him as a cheat.
According to Francis whose surname is not known, the Division One side was established by him in the year 2000 as a one-man team and it has been run by him until 2015 when George Afriyie decided to partner.
Speaking to Peace FM Sports, He said he is not happy with the sales of players at the club by Mr Afriyie.
The owner of the club said Mr Afriyie joined the club as a partner in 2015 and was supposed to register the team at the registrar general but till now Mr Afriyie hasn't presented the registration documents to the officials of the club.
He further stated his displeasure towards the way Mr Afriyie has been sacking players since he joined the club and bringing in his own players which he sells to make money for himself and feels he's been cheated by the renowned football administrator.
Francis has summoned the GFA presidential aspirant to the chief of Tafo after he felt cheated by him.
They are said to be meeting the Chief and Elders of Tafo today, January 18, 2019.