GFA announce Ben Fokuo as Black Starlets coach

By Vincent Ashitey

The Ghana Football Association has named Ben Fokuo as Head Coach for National Under 17 team, the Black Starlets.

He will be assisted by Ntow Gyan as Assistant 1 and Hamza Mohammed as Assistant 2

Other members of the Technical Team are:

1. George Owu Goalkeepers Trainer

2. Yusif Andani Team Doctor. 

3. Jacob Nettey - Physical Trainer

4. Sheriff Sulley Welfare Officer

5. Baba Aluta Equipment Officer

The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the team.

GFA Vice Chairman Mark Addo is the Chairman and John Ansah is the Vice Chairman. 

Other members are:

1. Osei Tutu Agyemang-Member

2. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah -Member

3. Abubakar Nallah-Member