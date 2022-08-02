GFA announce fixtures for three-way playoff between Dwarfs, Liberty and Tamale City

The Ghana Football Association, GFA have announced the fixtures for the three-way playoff between Ebusua Dwarfs, Liberty Professionals and Tamale City for a spot in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.
The three teams will battle it out in a bid to replace demoted Ashanti Gold after finishing second in their respective zones in Ghana’s Division one league.
Ashanti Gold were demoted to Ghana’s Division Two League after they were found guilty of match manipulation in their Ghana Premier League game at the end of the 2020/2021 season when they beat Inter Allies by 7-0.
The first game of the play-off will see Ebusua Dwarfs take on Liberty Professionals on August 4 before Liberty face Tamale City two days later on August 6.
The last game will be played on August 8 between Ebusua Dwarfs and Tamale City.
All three games will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The 2022/23 Premier League season is expected to kick-off on the weekend of September 9-12, 2022.
Find the full fixtures below: