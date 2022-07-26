GFA/ FIFA Specialized Goalkeepers coaches course begins

The selected Participants reported to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 4 pm with their laptops and training kits.

FIFA Instructor Mr Alejandro Heredia will lead the course sessions with assistance from Bernard Lippert, Technical Director, Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education and Maxwell Ceasar Kemeh, the Administrative Manager and other Course Coordinators.

It is expected that with the new skills set the goalkeeper trainers will also train more Goalkeepers in the country.

This course forms part of the GFA’s plan to improve the goalkeeping department of the game in Ghana.