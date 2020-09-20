GFA issues statement on death of Juvenile footballers

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have released a statement following the fatal accident that occurred on Saturday involving Juvenile footballers.
The accident occurred on the Kumasi-Offinso road in Ghana's Ashanti region where it claimed eight lives of the Ghanaian youth players after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a river.
The children, between the ages of 12 and 15 were returning from player registration when the accident occurred.
The country's football governing body have paid tribute to the families of the victims.
"The leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the National Juvenile Committee (NJC) have learnt of the passing of eight juvenile football players on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Offinso, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
The GFA wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family of the eight young footballers who passed away after the car they were traveling on, submerged.
We are informed that the players and their handlers were headed to Offinso having undergone their District Colts football registration exercise at Afrancho.
The GFA and the NJC have dispatched a team to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi to visit the accident victims.
The contingent, made up of Ashanti Regional Football Association Chairman, Osei Tutu Agyemang, Executive Council Members, Frederick Acheampong, Madam Habiba Attah Forson and NJC member Aminu Abdulahi, will visit the injured and console the bereaved families and send a report to the headquarters in Accra for further action.
We are deeply saddened by the development and wish to express our condolences to the family of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the rest of the team who sustained various degrees of injuries during the accident.
In these trying times, we stand shoulder to shoulder with all the bereaved families, those injured and those going through psychological stress.
Our thoughts are with the family of the departed and the victims. May their souls Rest In Peace."