GFA make adjustments to GPL matchday 14 fixtures

The Ghana Football Association has made adjustments to the fixture list for matchday 14.
The ‘super two’ clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been rescheduled because of Kotoko's continental assignment this weekend. Also, the match between Medeama SC and Bechem United which was originally scheduled for Friday, February 12, has been moved to Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Akoon park at Tarkwa.
Below is the full fixtures for Matchday 14.
All stakeholders are requested to take note of the changes and act accordingly.
Meanwhile, Tunisian referees have been put in charge of the CAF Confederation Cup 2nd leg final round qualifier between ES Setif from Algeria and Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.
The quartet are led by 35-year-old Haythem Guirat. The experience FIFA referee will be assisted by Mohamed Bakir (Assistant I), Amine Barkallah (Assistant II) and Mohamed Yousri Bouali (Fourth Official).
Gamal Salem Embaia from Libya will serve as the Match Commissioner. Rachid Boukhalfa from Algeria is COVID-19 Officer.
The game will be played at May 8, 1945 stadium (Artificial turf) in Setif on Sunday, February 21, 2021.