GFA Normalisation Committee invite clubs ahead of football resumption

The GFA Normalisation Committee have released a letter, inviting clubs to a meeting ahead of football resumption in the country.
The Normalisation Committee, who are tasked to restore normalcy back to football, have invited football clubs with two representatives including the club owner or the Chief Executive.
The prime objective of the meeting is for the discussion of Regulations and Modalities of the up-coming GFA Competition for Premier and Division One league clubs.
The meeting will be held at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday, 8th January from the hours of 10.