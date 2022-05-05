GFA opens registration for FIFAe Nations Cup qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association has opened registration for the FIFA eTrophy 2022 – FIFAe Nations Cup qualifiers to pick prime players to signify Ghana within the final FIFAe Nations Cup.
The Pre-qualifiers can be performed at associate sport facilities throughout the nation. Registration closes on or earlier than Friday, May 6, 2022 at 12:00noon.
The FIFAe Nations Tournament is in affiliation with GFA, Esports Association Ghana and Alisa Hotels. For extra data, players can name or WhatsApp Kwesi on 0272990990.
Each tournament has member nations competing in games of the latest incarnation of the FIFA association football video game series.
eTrophy will involve four key stages of registration, pre-qualifiers, qualifiers and training. Gamers who are interested in taking part in the eTrophy to win their placement in the eFootball national team will register to play the pre-qualifiers at selected video gaming centers across the country.
The pre-qualifiers will select 32 top winners to participate in the penultimate eTrophy qualifiers tournament to be held on Saturday, 14th May 2022, at Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra.
This grand finals will have the top 6 players becoming the representatives of the country to participate in the 24-nation FIFAe Nations Cup Series to be held in Denmark from 27th – 30th July, 2022 for a pot prize of $400,000.